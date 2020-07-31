Labour Day 2021: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Most businesses and public services will be closed on Labour Day. Some fast food chains and restaurants may be open, but it’s best to call and ask. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for some of P.E.I.’s popular businesses, and public services
- All federal, municipal and provincial government offices are closed.
- Canada Post offices are closed, and will not have a delivery service.
- Island Waste Management, garbage normally collected on Monday has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 11.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall is closed.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed, except for Souris Co-op which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Murphy Pharmacies and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- T3 Transit is not operating.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- Cannabis P.E.I. stores are closed.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.