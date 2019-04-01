P.E.I.'s COVID-19 lab prepared to increase testing

The lab on P.E.I. continues to do about 700 tests per week even as the number of cases remains low and public health measures are being eased.

Medical microbiologist Dr. Greg German says the lab has the capacity to do 2,800 a week, and even more when new equipment arrives.

He said it's important to continue testing to make sure there is not an uptick in cases, like in some other countries. Altogether, nearly 3,400 people have been tested on P.E.I. Only 27 have tested positive.

German said P.E.I. has the broadest testing screening criteria in Canada and continues to evaluate what is appropriate and effective.

Long-term care residents, for example, should be tested if they are asymptomatic because the first test might produce a false negative.

'False negative'

"A false negative result means that you test someone and you just didn't catch it, and you didn't catch it most of the time because they haven't started shedding it," he said.

"It may be that initially when you test someone it's only 50 per cent accurate if they are in the first day of their disease before they have any symptoms."

German said antibody tests for people who have recovered from COVID-19 have not been approved by Health Canada, but are being discussed across the country.

He said the lab has expanded hours and brought in new people to keep the tests rolling.

"I look forward to the day when we can all relax a little bit, but that's not today," he said.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

