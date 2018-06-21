'I'm very happy and so pleased for our staff,' says Marcia Enman. (La Voix acadienne/Facebook)

It was all cheers this week at P.E.I.'s weekly francophone newspaper La Voix acadienne.

The newspaper won two awards over the weekend at the Francophone Press Association's national excellence awards in Sudbury, Ont.

Marcia Enman, the editor of La Voix acadienne, said she didn't expect to win and was very excited, particularly because the paper was up against larger, daily newspapers.

"It proves to us that we can do good things also and it proves to us that it doesn't matter if we're a small team," she said.

"The projects are maybe more creative and we work harder for some reason," Enmand said. "But I'm very happy and so pleased for our staff."

One of the awards was for an employment section the newspaper publishes eight times a year, and the other was for the newspaper's issue on the Rendez-vous de la Francophonie.

