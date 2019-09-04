Artists from east and west coasts collaborate on L. M. Montgomery statue

'I love the big billowing dress,' says sculptor Nathan Scott. (Sandi Lowther)

A statue of Anne of Green Gables author L. M. Montgomery has been installed in a new park in Cavendish, and is a cross-country collaboration between artists in P.E.I. and B.C.

Grace Curtis of Summerside supplied the sketches for the statue, which captures Montgomery in a moment of inspiration — B.C. sculptor Nathan Scott cast the images in bronze.

"I was attracted to it instantly," said Curtis of the project.

"I'm a Lucy Maud fan and I love painting people, and I love people in motion, and it was a P.E.I. theme."

Curtis had her step-daughter pose for the sketches, which she then sent to Scott.

It was exciting to collaborate with another artist, Scott said, which is unusual for him, as is sculpting women.

"I love the dress, I love the big billowing dress. I don't usually get to sculpt those," he said.

"I don't get to do a lot of women because I'm doing historical figures. It's mostly politicians or military."

The statue was unveiled at the official opening of Montgomery Park in Cavendish last week, with Princess Takamado of Japan in attendance.

