World tour announced for Kronborg — The Hamlet Rock Musical

Following a successful revival at the Charlottetown Festival, Kronborg — The Hamlet Rock Musical is going on a world tour that will include Australia, the U.K., Canada, and the U.S.

In a news release, the Confederation Centre of the Arts says David Carver Music has acquired the world-wide touring rights to the musical. Confederation Centre CEO Steve Bellamy said the centre was not surprised that the show got picked up for more productions.

"The music is powerful and audiences have absolutely loved it during its run at The Charlottetown Festival," said Bellamy.

"Confederation Centre of the Arts is thrilled that more people will be able to experience this exciting show."

The tour is planned for 2020, and the show will go under the abbreviated name of Hamlet: The Rock Musical. Specific dates are yet to be announced.

The show, created by Cliff Jones, debuted in 1974 at the Charlottetown Festival under the title Kronborg: 1582. Revised under the title Rockabye Hamlet, it opened on Broadway in 1976, but ran just seven shows.

Revised once again, it had an 18-month run in Los Angeles starting in 1981.

Kronborg — The Hamlet Rock Musical is coming to the end of a three-week run at the Charlottetown Festival. Closing night is Saturday.

