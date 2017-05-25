Krista MacKay named new P.E.I. provincial court judge

P.E.I. has a new provincial court judge — it's Summerside native Krista J. MacKay.

MacKay was a lawyer in Summerside for more than 20 years with Taylor McLellan and Cox & Palmer, focusing on civil and criminal law.

She left private practice in 2015 and took a position with Legal Aid, handling both family and criminal matters.

Most recently she served as prothonotary and registrar for the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of P.E.I.

She has also chaired the Law Society of P.E.I. discipline committee and the Mental Health Review Board, served as president of the Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce, and board member with Community Connections Inc.

Hearing cases in Summerside

MacKay was appointed by the province's attorney general, Bloyce Thompson.

"As a long-time and an active member of the Summerside and P.E.I. legal community with over 20 years of experience, Judge MacKay will be an incredible addition to the provincial bench," said Thompson in a news release.

MacKay will begin hearing provincial court cases in Summerside right away.

She joins judges Nancy Orr and Jeff Lantz in hearing provincial court matters.

MacKay is the second female judge to be appointed to the provincial court. Orr was the first when she was appointed in 1995.

MacKay replaces Judge John Douglas, who served with provincial court for 23 years.

