No Kraft Hockeyville nominations from P.E.I. as deadline looms

Nominations for 2021's Kraft Hockeyville competition close this weekend, and no P.E.I. community has put its name forward for the prize so far.

"P.E.I. has had some success with the program over the last number of years, looking back to 2017 when O'Leary was the grand prize winner," said Matt Bruce, senior brand manager for Kraft Heinz Canada. "Last year we had Tyne Valley in the top four."

Bruce acknowledged that with the COVID-19 pandemic lingering on, it has been a difficult year for organizing. In many communities, people cannot even play hockey due to public health restrictions on sizes of gatherings and types of permitted activities.

However, nothing in the Hockeyville nomination process requires people gathering, Bruce pointed out. All that is required is for someone to tell the community's story as it relates to hockey, and explain what would be done with the $250,000 arena upgrade prize.

"We still want to take the time to celebrate the passionate hockey communities we have," he said.

"The incredible thing for me this year has been watching communities get creative. Whether it's hosting Zoom parties to get the community excited, decorating their windows, you name it — people are getting creative in a difficult year."

He said he still hopes one or more P.E.I. nominations will come in before the Sunday deadline.

The grand prize winner will be announced on April 10.

More from CBC P.E.I.