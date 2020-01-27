'I am still kind of numb': P.E.I. basketball community remembers Kobe Bryant

Reaction from the Island's basketball community has poured in following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in California along with seven others Sunday. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and fourth overall points leader.

The news of Bryant's death broke while the Island Storm basketball team was playing a game in Moncton, N.B., on Sunday, head coach Tim Kendrick said.

"It was literally breaking in the crowd."

After the game, players and staff gathered to share their thoughts about Bryant and the legacy he left behind.

Kobe Bryant, left, and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. (Chris Carlson/The Associated Press)

"We have some players from Los Angeles ... it's a devastating loss," he said.

"It's one of those things ... that happens, that catches and stops the world for a minute."

The UPEI men's basketball team met for practice on Monday and together, they reflected on Bryant and his impact.

In honour of him, I'm going to be wearing his shoes for the rest of the season. — Dakelle Brooks, UPEI Panthers

"For me personally I am still kind of numb," said Darrell Glenn, head coach of the Panthers. "It's still kind of difficult to wrap your head around the fact that this young vibrant icon, legendary figure, is no longer with us."

UPEI point guard Dakelle Brooks said he grew up watching Bryant play.

UPEI point guard Dakelle Brooks, says in honour of Bryant, he will be wearing the NBA player's shoes for the rest of the season. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"For me, my generation, he was the closest person to Micheal Jordan," Brooks said. "In honour of him, I'm going to be wearing his shoes for the rest of the season."

Beyond basketball

Nathan Clark, the owner of Courtside Sneakers in Charlottetown, also runs men's basketball leagues in the province.

For Clark, Bryant's influence stretched beyond the realm of basketball. Clark said he associates Bryant not only with the sport, but with his role as a father.

"I think that's where I found it the most difficult — just being a father of a seven- and five-year-old," he said.

In the short time since Bryant's death, Clark said Courtside has received many orders for the NBA player's shoes and other products.

Update regarding current and upcoming Kobe product. If you have a problem with this we don’t want your business anyways. <a href="https://t.co/kDR7tCBEjF">pic.twitter.com/kDR7tCBEjF</a> —@crtsdsnkrs

However, he said he's wary of the profitability of the deaths of high-profile athletes like Bryant.

"We could already see the Kobe prices were starting to climb through the roof and that didn't sit well with me," Clark said.

To prevent the resale of Courtside's products at inflated prices, Clark is marking them with Kobe's jersey number in permanent marker to discourage online retailers or auctions.

It's a small effort on our part to try and combat profiting off a tragedy. — Nathan Clark, Courtside Sneakers

"If there is any marking or anything not original on the shoe they will fail authentication," Clark said.

He said he's already notified those who made purchases on Sunday to give them a chance to cancel their order if they don't want custom markings.

"It's a small effort on our part to try and combat profiting off a tragedy," Clark said. "It's rubbed some people the wrong way, but for the most part it has been an overwhelming positive response."

