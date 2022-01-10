Koady Chaisson helped 'many people heal,' say bandmates

Koady Chaisson will continue to live on forever thanks to his music, say his bandmates from the East Pointers.

The P.E.I. multi-instrumentalist, one of three members of the Juno-winning folk group, died suddenly at his home in Little Harbour on Thursday. He was 37.

On Saturday, the band posted a tribute to his life on their Facebook page where they welcomed fans to share their memories of him. The post also talked about how music helped him put his struggles with substance abuse behind him.

"It was eight years ago that Koady turned his life around. He got sober, changed his habits, and dove into healing himself — the kind that many run away from. Just after this, when times were especially tough for him, the three of us made it a point to build on our musical friendship that had been stewing in the background for a few years prior," the post said.

"As more people heard him play, and took in his tunes and the stories he would tell, he slowly started feeling like he had something to give back to the world. Writing and performing for you became his medicine."

The band said Chaisson would often talk about how The East Pointers changed his life for the better. They said he was an inspiration to many, both in his personal life and through his music.

"He helped so many people heal, open their hearts and follow their dreams — whether is was getting sober, practicing different wellness techniques, or just following your true life's passion," the post said.

"He had the softness to cry and console, the toughness to fight and defend and the humour to make you forget any worry in the world."

An obituary notice posted on Saturday said a private funeral celebration will be held for family and invited guests. Donations to the Mi'kmaq Family Resource Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Chaisson leaves behind his wife, Chloe, his parents, Kenny and Donna, his siblings Whitney, J.J., Dianne and Derek, and other members of his family.

The band said Chaisson will live on "through his beautiful melodies, words, wisdom and stories."

In an emailed statement, band manager Tim Des Islets said The East Pointers will continue to release new records in the future, and that the band will try preserve Chaisson's legacy through their music.

"At this point we are all thinking of Koady, his family, and his wife Chloe. But the band has a lot of new music they would like to release and want to make sure people continue to hear Koady's songs," he said.