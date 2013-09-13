KOA Campground in Borden-Carleton looking to expand
Public meeting Jan. 5 to discuss land rezoning
The potential expansion of the KOA Campground in Borden-Carleton is the subject of a public meeting in the town Jan. 5.
The expansion would require Borden-Carleton to rezone a plot of land next to the existing campground from residential to commercial.
"With COVID-19, they are going to enlarge their existing spaces, so that means that they will have less spaces so that people are further apart from each other," said Jim Wentzell, chief administrative officer for the town of Borden-Carleton.
"And so they need this extra space to bring the numbers back up, plus for an expansion of numbers," he said.
I would think the only people that may have concerns would be the neighbours.— Jim Wentzell, town of Borden-Carleton
The owners of the KOA Campground already own the parcel of land in question, which is vacant. They are looking to add about 20 more campsites, said Wentzell.
"I would think the only people that may have concerns would be the neighbours."
Only 50 people allowed at public meeting
"They keep quite a buffer between the campground and some residents in the area. And they tell us that campers don't want to be next to residential houses anyway," said Wentzell.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m on Jan. 5 at the Borden-Carleton Legion. The town is only allowed to have 50 people present at the public meeting, due to gathering restrictions, so Wentzell asked anyone planning to be there to let the town know in advance.
He said the town council will receive any written or oral presentations people may have on the subject of the rezoning, and make a decision the following week at the next council meeting.
"We're glad to have this meeting and we'll see what the public have to say."
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
