Investigation into Tyler Knockwood's death almost done, Summerside police say
Knockwood's family members interviewed as part of the investigation
An investigation into how Charlottetown police handled the case of a P.E.I. man found dead at Province House should be completed soon, officials say.
Summerside police were called in to investigate shortly after Tyler Knockwood's family told CBC News they believe police and health officials could have prevented his death by suicide if they had taken action when relatives asked for help.
Summerside's deputy police chief, Jason Blacquiere, said it's an ongoing investigation with no set time table for completion, but that they hope to wrap up the investigation soon.
Knockwood's wife, Laura, said police were called to their home three times the day before he died because his mental health was deteriorating to a worrisome degree.
She wanted them to take him to hospital to be assessed and treated by mental health professionals.
Instead, she said, police officers took Tyler Knockwood from the house after their third visit and dropped him off in downtown Charlottetown near the historic seat of the P.E.I. Legislature, where he had been working on a restoration project.
His body was found there on Jan. 17.
Laura Knockwood told CBC News family members have been interviewed as part of the investigation.
If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:
-
Talk Suicide Canada: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text)
-
Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), live chat counselling on the website.
-
Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.
-
This guide from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health outlines how to talk about suicide with someone you're worried about.
With files from Wayne Thibodeau