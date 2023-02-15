Investigation into Tyler Knockwood's death almost done, Summerside police say

An investigation into how Charlottetown police handled the case of a P.E.I. man found dead at Province House should be completed soon, officials say.

Summerside police were called in to investigate shortly after Tyler Knockwood's family told CBC News they believe police and health officials could have prevented his death by suicide if they had taken action when relatives asked for help.

Summerside's deputy police chief, Jason Blacquiere, said it's an ongoing investigation with no set time table for completion, but that they hope to wrap up the investigation soon.

Knockwood's wife, Laura, said police were called to their home three times the day before he died because his mental health was deteriorating to a worrisome degree.

Summerside's deputy police chief, Jason Blacquiere, says the investigation should be completed soon. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Island Morning 12:55 Wife of P.E.I. man found dead says police, health system failed him The family of Tyler Knockwood wants to see changes to the emergency mental health system, changes they believe would have prevented the 34-year-old man's death last month.

She wanted them to take him to hospital to be assessed and treated by mental health professionals.

Instead, she said, police officers took Tyler Knockwood from the house after their third visit and dropped him off in downtown Charlottetown near the historic seat of the P.E.I. Legislature, where he had been working on a restoration project .

His body was found there on Jan. 17.

Laura Knockwood told CBC News family members have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: