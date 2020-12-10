Stuck kitten saved with help from construction workers

The P.E.I. Humane Society has a new kitten in its care after finding it in "dire condition."

A call came in early Monday morning to the organization's animal protection line from a nearby construction site, says Jennifer Harkness, development and communications officer for the P.E.I. Humane Society.

A construction worker walking through the site heard meowing and went to investigate, Harkness said — then they found a small female kitten stuck.

"She was stuck in the drain with her head in this big water basin drain," Harkness said.

Workers started cutting plastic with a shelter manager from the humane society directing them not to cut near the cat's neck, Harkness says. (P.E.I. Humane Society)

Before the humane society arrived to aid in the rescue, workers were already trying to get the kitten out by lubricating the hole with soap — but they weren't having any luck, Harkness said.

"Obviously the kitten was frail, really in a dire condition."

Workers started cutting plastic with a shelter manager from the humane society directing them not to cut near the cat's neck, Harkness said.

"One of the workers on the other side was holding the kitten upward because she was kind of just hanging by her neck in a way. So they were holding her and making sure she felt safe."

The cat was taken to the Atlantic Veterinary College where they were able to safely cut the remaining plastic near the cat's neck to free it. (P.E.I. Humane Society)

Harkness said a shelter tenant started administering fluid because staff were worried the cat may die.

With the help of construction workers, the plastic basin drain pipe was cut out leaving a ring around the cat's neck.

"She was stuck with that drain around her neck, but we were able to carry her at that point," Harkness said.

The cat was taken to the Atlantic Veterinary College where they were able to safely cut off the remaining plastic to free it.

"They administered more fluids, she was very matted so they shaved her and made sure she was in stable condition at that point. And, eventually, later on in the day she came back to the shelter."

Harkness says the cat is eating, drinking and doing much better now. (P.E.I. Humane Society)

No one is sure how long the cat may have been stuck for.

"She was struggling. I think if it had even been one more day I am not even sure she would have made it, really. I'm just glad someone heard her meowing," Harkness said.

The cat found in the drain has been named Pisces — after the astrological water sign.

"She's doing much better," Harkness said. "She is still a little scared because she probably hasn't had a lot of socialization. But she is getting used to us. She is eating OK, she is drinking OK."

Pisces is headed to a foster home to be monitored. Then the cat will likely be up for adoption if all goes well, Harkness said.

