66-year-old rescued from waters of Northumberland Strait
A local fishing boat came to the rescue of a solo kiteboarder in the Northumberland Strait west of Charlottetown Friday.
66-year-old was kiteboarding alone
A local fishing boat came to the rescue of a solo kiteboarder in the Northumberland Strait, west of Charlottetown, Friday.
The 66-year-old man was kiteboarding alone when he fell into the water near Canoe Cove and couldn't recover, said RCMP.
The man was rescued by the captain and crew of a local fishing boat, the Wind Gambler, at about 4:20 p.m.
The RCMP, North River Fire Department, Island EMS and coast guard responded to the report of a person floating in the water. The man was suffering from hypothermia, but was treated and released.
In a news release, RCMP reminded the public about safe water recreation practices.
- Make sure you have the proper equipment.
- Let others know where you going.
- Provide an approximate time for your return.
RCMP thanked the crew of the Wind Gambler for their assistance.