66-year-old rescued from waters of Northumberland Strait
Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
In a news release, RCMP reminded Islanders about safe water recreation practices. (CBC)

A local fishing boat came to the rescue of a solo kiteboarder in the Northumberland Strait, west of Charlottetown, Friday.

The 66-year-old man was kiteboarding alone when he fell into the water near Canoe Cove and couldn't recover, said RCMP.

The man was rescued by the captain and crew of a local fishing boat, the Wind Gambler, at about 4:20 p.m.

The RCMP, North River Fire Department, Island EMS and coast guard responded to the report of a person floating in the water. The man was suffering from hypothermia, but was treated and released.

In a news release,  RCMP reminded the public about safe water recreation practices.

  • Make sure you have the proper equipment.
  • Let others know where you going.
  • Provide an approximate time for your return.

RCMP thanked the crew of the Wind Gambler for their assistance.

