66-year-old rescued from waters of Northumberland Strait

A local fishing boat came to the rescue of a solo kiteboarder in the Northumberland Strait, west of Charlottetown, Friday.

The 66-year-old man was kiteboarding alone when he fell into the water near Canoe Cove and couldn't recover, said RCMP.

The man was rescued by the captain and crew of a local fishing boat, the Wind Gambler, at about 4:20 p.m.

The RCMP, North River Fire Department, Island EMS and coast guard responded to the report of a person floating in the water. The man was suffering from hypothermia, but was treated and released.

In a news release, RCMP reminded the public about safe water recreation practices.

Make sure you have the proper equipment.

Let others know where you going.

Provide an approximate time for your return.

RCMP thanked the crew of the Wind Gambler for their assistance.

