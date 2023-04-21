South African sailing in P.E.I.-refitted boat in 2-way race to win round-the-world event

Kirsten Neuschäfer, the South African sailor who spent nearly all of 2021 on P.E.I. getting her boat ready for a solo around-the-world race, is close to the finish line.

After 228 days at sea, she is neck-and-neck with Abilash Tomy, a sailor from India, to win the Golden Globe Race 2022. They are two of only three skippers still in the race out of the original 16, with the third sailor not eligible to win because he had to dock for repairs at one point.

The two are now about 400 kilometres apart and have been trading first place almost daily, said Yachting World editor Helen Fretter.

"The big difference is not the miles between them; it's the angle they're sailing at. So it all depends on the wind that's going to take them into France. And it's still too close to call it, really," Fretter told Island Morning host Laura Chapin on Friday.

Neuschäfer, who is the only woman in the race, began competing last September aboard her 36-foot boat Minnehaha, which she had spent months refurbishing in the harbour in Summerside with the help of Island contractors and suppliers.

The race is very close, with Neuschäfer and Abilash Tomy vying to finish first. The other sailor is England's Simon Curwen, who is no longer eligible for the main prize because he had to dock for repairs at one point. (Golden Globe site)

This version of the Golden Globe Race was first held in 2018. It's a retro event meant to mimic the original 1968 race by the same name. The non-stop race prohibits the use of GPS, cellphones or any automatic identification systems. Sailors rely on traditional navigational tools — charts and sextant — to find their way.

'A super competitive aim'

The race was originally expected to wrap up in June, but Fretter thinks it could finish up April 30 or May 1 because the sailors are not too far from France — the start and finish line for the competition.

The leading sailors have taken different routes to get there. Neuschäfer has been sailing up through the Atlantic Ocean much further east than Tomy, who has kept closer to the shoreline of South America, Fretter said. They've experienced different weather patterns as a result.

And the South African sailor is really racing her boat at the moment, Fretter said.

"I get the impression Kirsten was always in this with a super-competitive aim," Fretter said. "She's got her eyes very firmly on that finish line."

As for Tomy, he was competing in the previous race in 2018 when his boat flipped over during a storm in the southern Indian Ocean. He was so badly injured he had to go through rehab to learn how to walk again.

"He always said that getting to the start line was a victory for him. Now, obviously, to win would be a fairytale finish. But I think he is maybe coming at it with a slightly different angle to Kirsten," Fretter said.

Neuschäfer, left, and Eddie Arsenault, one of the local tradespeople in the P.E.I. community of Baltic who helped refurbish the 36-foot Minnehaha. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

At this point, it's hard to predict who is going to hit the shore first as the sailors could have different strategies, said Fretter.

"I suspect the skippers will be managing things on board that they're not necessarily telling everyone about."

Also, both Neuschäfer and Tomy will benefit from bonus hours that will be deducted from their final race time.

Neuschäfer received a 35-hour credit for the rescue she made back in November when she deviated from her course to save Finnish competitor Tapio Lehtinen in the Indian Ocean. Tomy also responded to the distress call and got a 12-hour credit.

That means even if the South African sailor doesn't cross the finish line first, the extra hours could crown her the winner.

"That could well be part of the deciding factor here," said Fretter.

WATCH | Kirsten Neuschäfer's footage from Cape Town, South Africa to Hobart, Australia:

The other sailor among the three remaining is England's Simon Curwen. He led the race when it began, but at one point his wind vane steering system was damaged, forcing him to stop for repairs.

Because the Golden Globe is a non-stop race, his stopover caused him to be ineligible for the main prize even though "he could well be the first one to cross the finish line," Fretter said.