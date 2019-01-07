Kinkora residents to appeal triplex development in their neighbourhood

A group of residents in Kinkora, P.E.I., is appealing a community council decision to rezone three lots on McGuigan Lane to allow three-unit buildings.

The municipality said three duplexes were going to be built on the lots, but the developer wanted to save money so requested to build two triplex units instead.

Ron Thompson, who owns a home near McGuigan Lane, will make a presentation on behalf of those appealing the decision at a public Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission hearing Wednesday.

Somerset Estates

He said when he bought his home in the subdivision, called Somerset Estates, he assumed it would be an area for only be single-dwelling units.

We had sort of come to grips with being duplexes but we didn't really want triplexes behind us. — Ron Thompson

"We had travelled through the area. We went up to where the sign said Somerset Estates, which we took for granted that an estate lot is for single-family dwellings because the signage doesn't show duplexes, it just shows estate lots," he said.

"The cornerstone of our appeal was we had sort of come to grips with being duplexes but we didn't really want triplexes behind us."

Derek French, Kinkora's development officer, said the council approved the switch from duplexes to triplexes because it meant the same number of units in fewer buildings.

More affordable

He said the developer told council that would help keep the costs down, so rents would be more affordable.

French said there is a 33-metre green space buffer between Thompson's property and the development.

But Thompson fears the triplexes could affect his property value.

