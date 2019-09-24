Kinkora outdoor rink, multi-sport facility opening Sunday

After a few years in the making, Kinkora, P.E.I., will have a grand opening for a new outdoor rink and multi-sport facility Sunday.

The Duffy Community Sportsplex will be open year-round and used for activities like hockey, pickleball and basketball.

Janet Payne, acting mayor of Kinkora, said the facility will be open to people in the surrounding communities as well.

"You don't have to register, you don't have to call ahead. It's pretty well first-come, first-served and share the space," said Payne.

"A long as everyone gets along together we hope to have as few rules as needed."

The grand opening is Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Payne said $126,000 was budgeted for the project, which was paid for through the gas tax fund.

