Multi-use outdoor facility being developed in Kinkora

Kinkora, P.E.I., is getting a multi-use outdoor facility that stems from a basic outdoor rink that was set up in 2017.

Now the community has tapped into $120,000 from the federal gas tax fund to lay asphalt for an area that will house more than an outdoor rink.

"The exciting part is we'll have the asphalt base, the real boards along the sides and proper lighting," said Deputy Mayor Janet Payne, who chairs the parks, youth and recreation committee.

"So we will be able to use it all year-round for pickleball, basketball [and] street hockey in the off-season."

The new outdoor facility will be located near the community centre and the town's fire hall, said Payne.

Payne said she thinks the multi-use outdoor facility being developed will send a positive message to young people living in Kinkora.

"It sends a strong message to the youth that when they ask for things, and when their needs are identified, that it is possible to pay attention to our young people."

Payne added the project isn't just for the youth. It is for anyone who wants to be involved with recreation.

Payne said the town has hired a project manager to keep the project on budget. "We'll be able to have our grand opening this spring."

More P.E.I. news