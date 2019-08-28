Kinkora mayor resigns, takes up job as municipality's new CAO
'I feel I can better serve the community from this position at this point in time'
After just over nine months as mayor of Kinkora, P.E.I., Tina Harvey will be moving into a new role as the rural municipality's Chief Administrative Officer.
Harvey fills the position left open after the former CAO, Amy Dawson, left for a new job earlier this month.
"When I put my name forward to serve as mayor it was to serve the community, I see this as just an extension of that. I feel I can better serve the community from this position at this point in time," Harvey said.
Harvey said the CAO position is the only paid staff member for the municipality, and that filling the gap is necessary, as it's an integral role in smaller municipalities like Kinkora.
"When we are without a CAO, we were filling in and trying to get everything that needed to be done, done anyway," Harvey said. "So it kind of was a choice between one or the other and I feel the best benefit to the community was for me to take the CAO job."
Harvey said she loved her time as mayor, but she's looking forward to her new role in growing the community.
Search for new mayor
Under the Municipal Government Act, the municipality has to call an election within the next six months to fill the vacant mayor position.
Very soon. We want to get things settled and get moving ahead.— Tina Harvey
But the hunt for a new mayor may begin sooner than later, Harvey said, as Kinkora does not want to wait that long.
"We are hoping to have a byelection and a new mayor in place before the end of November," she said.
"Very soon. We want to get things settled and get moving ahead."
The municipality's deputy mayor will serve as acting mayor for Kinkora until a new mayor is elected.
