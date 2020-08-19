Kinkora sees brisk housing demand, eyes rezoning

Officials with the town of Kinkora say the demand for housing is high in the community.

The small town of 362 residents held a public meeting Monday night to solicit feedback from residents about possibly rezoning some land. The area's development commission is asking town council to rezone four lots to allow for duplexes to accommodate more residents in the future.

"If a house goes up for sale, it's gone," said Kinkora chief administrative officer Tina Harvey, who is also the former mayor.

"One lasted four hours, one lasted a day."

Harvey said the lots are in the Johnston subdivision, which already has some lots zoned for multi-unit development, like apartments. There are no duplex lots in the community.

Council votes Aug. 24

No developer for the duplexes has been identified and the lots are currently up for sale.

"I don't anticipate them being listed for long," Harvey said. "Single-family homes can still be built on them. It's just that with that duplexes can as well, but nothing more than a duplex."

Harvey said six people showed up to the meeting on Monday night, with no opposition voiced.

"We do have a number of seniors in the community who are in their own homes still and don't necessarily want to leave the community," she said.

"So there really was nowhere for those individuals to go, and ... that would open up homes for new families wanting to move into the community."

Council will vote on the rezoning Monday, Aug. 24.

More from CBC P.E.I.