New training, living centres for Islanders with intellectual disabilities planned for fall

Inclusions East is finalizing the design for the first phase of a building that will replace the 45-year-old Kingswood Centre in Montague, which helps train Islanders with intellectual and dual disabilities.

The new facility will be in Brudenell and organizers said Thursday they hope to have it completed as early as this fall.

"The current Kingswood Centre is aging, has insufficient space and most areas of the building are not easily accessible," said Inclusions East board president Danny Bartlett in a written news release.

"The planned updates to the facility will enhance skills training and day programming and have a huge impact on our clients and their families."

The new building will allow the organization to expand its current programming and social enterprises, including a bakery and woodworking shop.

The current space is not laid out well for its clientele and is crowded, said Nancy Anderson, the organization's executive director.

'Higher quality of products'

Anderson said the new facility will include extra space for enhanced industrial arts programs, which will include woodworking, ceramics and laser engraving.

A new independent living facility planned by Inclusions East to open in Montague in the fall of 2021. (Inclusions East)

"To have the larger area for the woodworking will also allow a higher quality of products, which of course equates to the skills development that can take place for the clients," Anderson said.

It will also have a large commercial kitchen, including a gluten-free kitchen, and space that can be used as a banquet area. This will increase the kitchen's catering ability to create larger quantities and varieties of food.

Anderson estimates the first phase of the project will cost just over half a million dollars.

Phase 2 will include a snoezelen multi-sensory room, additional accessibility features and a full-service café.

In January, Inclusions East announced it plans to build an independent living centre for 11 people with intellectual disabilities, and hopes to also open it this fall in Montague.

It will have eight one-bedroom furnished apartments, one of which will be completely barrier-free, as well as a three-bedroom staffed unit for those with greater needs, a laundry and common area for socializing and a place to share an evening meal.

Those living at the centre will have access to the Kingswood Centre as well as other Inclusions East programming.

