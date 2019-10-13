RCMP seize 3 vehicles in 12-hour span in Kings County

Kings District RCMP seized three vehicles for driving infractions over a 12-hour period beginning at 8 p.m. Monday night.

All three drivers are facing charges.

Police said it began with a report of a speeding motorcycle in the Vernon River area that was eventually located in the Montague area. The motorcycle speed was reported at over 143 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Later Monday evening, just after 10, RCMP received a call of a possible impaired driver in Souris West. A 23-year-old man from Kings County was located and arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited. Police said the man provided breath samples twice the legal limit.

The third incident, which took place around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, involved a report of a car travelling aggressively in the Millview area. The vehicle was seen passing several vehicles on double solid lines and travelling at speeds of 153 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Police thanked the citizens who reported the drivers.

