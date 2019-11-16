High winds lead to some delays on P.E.I.
Snow squall watch issued for eastern P.E.I.
It's a windy day across the Island and eastern P.E.I. is under a snow squall watch.
Saturday morning started with a wind chill of –14. A snow squall watch was issued by Environment Canada for Queens and Kings County.
Flurries are expected in those areas with the heaviest potentially bringing five centimetres of snow. Winds are expected to gust between 40 and 60 km/h.
Snow squalls are forecast to dissipate with conditions improving later Saturday evening or Sunday morning.
SNOW SQUALL WATCH for Queens/Kings counties. Strong/cold northwest wind may produce squalls Saturday. Poor visibility with 1-5 cm of accumulation possible under these bands of sea-effect snow. Locally higher amounts possible under persistent bands. Conditions improve into Sunday. <a href="https://t.co/WLaHs4srd5">pic.twitter.com/WLaHs4srd5</a>—@JayScotland
Wind caused restrictions to be put in place on the Confederation Bridge around 2 a.m. Saturday. That caused delays for some local newspaper deliveries.
"Restricted classes include automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, high sided vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, and buses," the Confederation Bridge website reads.
At 9:23 a.m, wind speed on the Confederation Bridge was 92 km/h with gusts reaching 108 km/h.
Those looking to sail to and from the Island are also facing travel restrictions.
Northumberland Ferries cancelled all Saturday crossings from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia due to the forecast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.