High winds lead to some delays on P.E.I.

It's a windy day across the Island and eastern P.E.I. is under a snow squall watch.

Saturday morning started with a wind chill of –14. A snow squall watch was issued by Environment Canada for Queens and Kings County.

Flurries are expected in those areas with the heaviest potentially bringing five centimetres of snow. Winds are expected to gust between 40 and 60 km/h.

Snow squalls are forecast to dissipate with conditions improving later Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

SNOW SQUALL WATCH for Queens/Kings counties. Strong/cold northwest wind may produce squalls Saturday. Poor visibility with 1-5 cm of accumulation possible under these bands of sea-effect snow. Locally higher amounts possible under persistent bands. Conditions improve into Sunday. <a href="https://t.co/WLaHs4srd5">pic.twitter.com/WLaHs4srd5</a> —@JayScotland

Wind caused restrictions to be put in place on the Confederation Bridge around 2 a.m. Saturday. That caused delays for some local newspaper deliveries.

"Restricted classes include automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, high sided vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, and buses," the Confederation Bridge website reads.

At 9:23 a.m, wind speed on the Confederation Bridge was 92 km/h with gusts reaching 108 km/h.

Those looking to sail to and from the Island are also facing travel restrictions.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled all Saturday crossings from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia due to the forecast.

