Property damage at Kings Castle Provincial Park under investigation

Kings District RCMP are investigating damage to property at Kings Castle Provincial Park in Gladstone, P.E.I., according to a news release.

Police say several large concrete animal figurines were damaged at the park between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.

"The concrete animal statues were fixtures of the park and have been enjoyed by kids and families for almost 50 years," police said in the release.

Police say there was also damage to other property at the park.

RCMP are requesting anyone who may have information about the incident contact the Montague detachment.

