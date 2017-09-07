Workshops focus on how to bring out the storyteller in you
'Storytellers and story writers are all around us'
A series of collaborative writing workshops in eastern P.E.I. is connecting people with local writers.
The King's Playhouse, the P.E.I. Writers Guild and the local library have partnered on a project called Heart Stories.
The series of workshops began in February, and the next one is on Monday, with P.E.I. poet laureate Julie Pellisier-Lush.
"It shows that storytellers and story writers are all around us," Haley Zavo, executive director of the King's Playhouse, said of the workshops.
"They look like you and me, they look like our friends and our family members, and because storytelling and story writing is such a vital component of our culture in Eastern Canada I think it reminds us that it's something that is important, something that's valuable."
There are several more workshops planned throughout the spring and early summer.
Zavo hopes to finish off the workshop series with a storytelling performance on stage at the King's playhouse.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Sarah MacMillan
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.