Workshops focus on how to bring out the storyteller in you

A series of collaborative writing workshops in eastern P.E.I. is connecting people with local writers.

The King's Playhouse, the P.E.I. Writers Guild and the local library have partnered on a project called Heart Stories.

The series of workshops began in February, and the next one is on Monday, with P.E.I. poet laureate Julie Pellisier-Lush.

"It shows that storytellers and story writers are all around us," Haley Zavo, executive director of the King's Playhouse, said of the workshops.

"They look like you and me, they look like our friends and our family members, and because storytelling and story writing is such a vital component of our culture in Eastern Canada I think it reminds us that it's something that is important, something that's valuable."

There are several more workshops planned throughout the spring and early summer.

Zavo hopes to finish off the workshop series with a storytelling performance on stage at the King's playhouse.

