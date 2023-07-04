Montague ER closures to be discussed in new committee

A new committee has been struck at the Kings County Memorial Hospital (KCMH) in Montague, P.E.I. to help address residents' concerns about services and the future of rural healthcare in the area.

The group was formed out of the KCMH Foundation's AGM earlier this month. It will be made up of members from the public and at least one board member.

The foundation's new president Norman Stewart says one of the main concerns to be addressed is the closures of the emergency department.

"We want to get a committee set up there so we can get our heads together to definitely improve that situation," Stewart said. He's been on the board since 2010.

The KCMH ER has closed more than 30 times since the start of 2023. On top of that, Health P.E.I. also confirmed last week that the KCMH ER will close on weekends throughout the summer, which added more to the list of concerns from locals.

Although the foundation is typically responsible for the fundraising, management and distribution of money for the benefit of the hospital, Stewart said it's time to pay attention to issues raised by residents who rely on the hospital.

"They're very concerned about the loss of our doctors, who are being thinned out. Not just in our area in Montague, but right across the Island," he said.

Stewart said he also wants the committee to have input and say with decisions being made for the new hospital facility that's planned to be built, along with creating a vision for health at the hospital.

Although nothing is set in stone for all of the issues the committee will tackle, Stewart said the committee will happily take as much public input as possible.

"We just want to get some concerned people in the area involved and take it from there."

Anyone who is interested in joining the committee can contact Stewart or the Kings County Memorial Hospital's administrator.