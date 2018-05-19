Kings County Memorial Hospital needs repairs or replacement, says PC MLA

The MLA for the Montague area is advocating for repairs, or replacement, of Kings County Memorial Hospital.

PC MLA Cory Deagle raised the issue in question period on Friday.

In recent years the hospital has had some work, including replacing the emergency generator and upgrading the roof.

But Deagle said more is needed.

"The health centre and hospital have outgrown themselves," he said.

He said there is a need for a new facility which could "potentially have a hospital, primary care, home care, community mental health and public health all under one roof."

Deagle asked the health minister if he would commit to assessing the hospital's needs before the capital budget process in the fall and if there are more repairs planned for the hospital.

"Perhaps we can get a new facility in Kings County," he said.

James Aylward, the health minister and a fellow PC, said he recognizes that the hospital is aging

"I've already stated on record that is it is an aging facility that needs to be looked at," he said.

Aylward said he will look into the progress of a needs assessment.

The hospital's laboratory space was built in 1971 and is undergoing renovations.

