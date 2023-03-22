COVID-19 outbreak at Kings County Memorial Hospital over

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Kings County Memorial Hospital's emergency department is over, but the department will be operating reduced hours Friday.

The emergency department in Montague, P.E.I., will close at 4 p.m. due to temporary staffing issues, Health P.E.I. said in a news release.

The department will open regular hours on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health P.E.I. thanked staff for managing and limiting the spread of COVID-19 during the outbreak.

It's reminding the public masks are required in all its hospitals, health centres, service areas and offices.

Patients in acute care are permitted three partners in care and patients in hospital airing long-term care are permitted six, with two partners in care permitted at one time, Health P.E.I. said.