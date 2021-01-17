ER at Montague hospital closed due to flooding
The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed until further notice, Health PEI said in a news release Sunday.
Anyone with health concerns can call 811
The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will be closed until further notice, Health PEI said in a news release Sunday.
It said the closure was due to flooding from heavy rain and melting snow. Environment Canada had issued a wind warning for Kings County overnight Saturday, with up to 20 millimetres of rain.
Health PEI said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
Islanders who have health concerns or need immediate health information can call 811.
Health PEI said it will send a notice when the ER reopens.