Drugs seized, 3 people arrested following traffic stop in eastern P.E.I.

Kings District RCMP says drugs were seized and three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Rollo Bay.

The RCMP say that last Friday at around 4 a.m. police stopped a car travelling 160 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police say that following a vehicle search, 300 grams of what they believe to be cocaine and 136 grams of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine were seized. An unsecured firearm and some drug paraphernalia were also seized.

"There is no danger to the public. The drugs are off the streets and they will be destroyed once the file is closed and the firearm also," said Sgt. Leanne Butler, operations NCO for Kings District RCMP.

"We will deal with that and make sure it is disposed of in a safe manner."

According to a news release, a 40-year-old man, and two other men, aged 31 and 19, were arrested at the scene. They've been released pending a future court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

