Kings County RCMP investigating theft of over a dozen guns

Kings County RCMP are investigating a recent break and enter at a home in Little Pond, P.E.I., that resulted in the theft more than a dozen firearms.

Police say the break and enter occurred sometime between 5 and 11 a.m. on May 24 while the owners of the house were at work.

Sgt. Chris Gunn said the suspects left the home with 12 to 15 long guns, jewellery, money and a laptop.

Gunn said the homeowners used the guns for hunting and occasionally target shooting.

Rifles and shotguns

"The guns that were taken from the home are long gun-type rifles and shotguns," Gunn said.

RCMP are asking anyone with information that could lead to recovering the stolen firearms to contact them.

"The break and enter is concerning to the RCMP, but the break and enter with firearms being taken there is a concern that the firearms could be used for illegal activities and could harm the public. So the RCMP is asking for any assistance from the public to get us anyone who may have seen something, may know where the missing firearms are," Gunn said.

Anyone with information can report it to the Kings District RCMP or call PEI Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, Gunn added.

