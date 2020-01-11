Another young P.E.I. driver caught speeding excessively

A young driver from Kings County, P.E.I. faces a heavy fine after RCMP say they caught him going more than 180 km/h on Route 2.

The posted speed limit in the area, Souris West, is 90 km/h.

In a news release, RCMP said the driver was spotted by a Kings District RCMP officer on patrol at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was issued a $900 fine and his vehicle was impounded for 24 hours.

RMCP Sgt. Chris Gunn said it was an unusual event.

"That excessive a speed, not that common," said Gunn.

"With the summer months approaching P.E.I., and the finer weather, more people on the road, and the road conditions are favourable, the RCMP does notice an increase in the speed of the normal traffic flow."

Uncommon or not, it was the second arrest of someone driving double the speed limit that day.

RCMP stopped a driver in Cornwall early Tuesday morning they say was going more than 190 km/h.

