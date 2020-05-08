P.E.I. RCMP dealing with 'potentially armed and barricaded person' in Souris

RCMP in Souris, P.E.I., are dealing with a "potentially armed and barricaded person" and they're asking people to remain home and stay inside.

RCMP said the scene was "secured."

RCMP are on scene of an incident in Souris in which there is a potentially armed and barricaded person. Qualified personnel on secured scene and the best thing you can do is stay inside. We will update as soon as possible and thank everyone for helping out by staying indoors. —@RCMPPEI

RCMP sent out a media advisory around 6 p.m. saying they were "currently dealing with a situation."

Souris Mayor Jo-Anne Dunphy says fire department vehicles are being used to block off some streets in the town.

The hospital is on lockdown, as well as MacPhee's Market.

More to come