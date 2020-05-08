Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. RCMP dealing with 'potentially armed and barricaded person' in Souris
RCMP in Souris, P.E.I., are dealing with a "potentially armed and barricaded person" and they're asking people to remain home and stay inside.

Police 'currently dealing with a situation'

RCMP said the scene was "secured." 

RCMP sent out a media advisory around 6 p.m. saying they were "currently dealing with a situation."

Souris Mayor Jo-Anne Dunphy says fire department vehicles are being used to block off some streets in the town. 

The hospital is on lockdown, as well as MacPhee's Market.

