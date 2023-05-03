Montague hospital's ER preparing for possible weekend closures this summer

Hours could be limited at the Montague hospital's emergency department this summer due to staffing shortages.

Health P.E.I. said if additional staff aren't found by July 1, the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will close Fridays at 8 p.m. and reopen Mondays at 8 a.m. through the next three months.

The hospital's ER has closed several times in the past due to temporary staffing shortages, but it usually happens on short notice.

Corinne Rowswell, the chief operating officer of Health P.E.I., said the unforeseen closures have an impact on other Island hospitals, so they are trying to be better prepared.

"What we're trying to do is get a plan in place for a predictable and regular schedule that the public is aware of and that our partners are aware of," she said.

If the department has to be closed on weekends this summer, she said regular hours will resume in October.

When there's even a minimal disruption, it can really challenge that status quo. — Corinne Rowswell

Rowswell said KCMH has staffing challenges like anywhere else, and retirements, vacations and other leaves contribute to the overall situation.

"It's not necessarily about not wanting to work in rural areas, it's just the fact that you have a relatively small group of individuals trying to deliver comprehensive services to a community, and when there's even a minimal disruption, it can really challenge that status quo."