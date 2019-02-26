Tenders open on Kings County Memorial Hospital improvements
The laboratory space dates back to 1971
The P.E.I. government is a step closer to getting started on renovations at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague.
Tenders open on the project until March 7. It includes work on the laboratory space and the main entry.
"The laboratory space is original to the hospital, which was built in 1971," said Health PEI in a statement emailed to CBC News.
"Renovations are required to support the need for more work space for staff, introduction of new technology in recent years, and evolving infection control and work place standards."
Renovations to entrance will provide a more welcoming space and improve privacy in the patient registration area.
The province put $500,000 in its capital budget for the project, but won't know the final cost until it awards the tender.
- An earlier version of this story said tenders were closed on the project. In fact, they have been extended to March 7.Feb 26, 2019 12:27 PM AT
