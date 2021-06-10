Montague hospital's emergency room will close early on Saturday

The emergency room at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close early on Saturday, shutting down at 3 p.m.

The closure is due to a temporary lack of staffing, Health P.E.I. said in a news release Friday.

The ER usually operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but on Saturday it will close five hours early.

The eastern P.E.I. hospital's ER has had several closures in the past weeks.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs call 911 or seek emergency services if:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months has a fever of 38 C or higher.

Those with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.