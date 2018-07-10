Montague ER will close again Tuesday night

The emergency room at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close again Tuesday night, beginning at 4 p.m.

The closure is due to a lack of physician ER coverage.

The ER will re-open Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911 or go to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the province said in a news release.

The P.E.I. government is recruiting for permanent and locum ER doctors for the hospital, but Health Minister Robert Mitchell told CBC News last week it will take longer than originally planned.

The Montague ER has closed more than 20 times since last fall. The hospital reduced its hours on July 1, closing at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. It's part of an effort to reduce burnout of doctors and make it easier to cover shifts

