Montague hospital emergency department closing early Saturday

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closing early on Saturday, Aug. 20 due to a temporary lack of staffing, Health P.E.I. said in a news release Friday.

The ER usually operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but on Saturday it will close at 3 p.m.

It will reopen Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 a.m.

The eastern P.E.I. hospital's ER has had several closures recently, including last weekend, when it closed at 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and again on Wednesday, when it suddenly had to close at 4:30 p.m.

This is not the only P.E.I. hospital with reduced hours this weekend: The ER at the Western Hospital in Alberton will also be closed Saturday due to lack of staff, Health P.E.I. said on Thursday.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs call 911 or seek emergency services if:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months has a fever of 38 C or higher.

Those with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.