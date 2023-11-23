Kings County Memorial Hospital in-patient unit declares COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the in-patient unit at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague.

"During this time, patients on the in-patient unit are restricted to three partners-in-care, with only one partner-in-care present at a time," Health P.E.I. said in a news release on Thursday.

"Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over."

In mid-October, people working at or visiting health facilities across P.E.I. were once again told they must wear a mask as managers braced for a triple whammy of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases.

Colville Manor in Souris declared a facility-wide outbreak of COVID-19 on Wednesday, leading Health P.E.I. to say in a news release: "Visitors are reminded to not visit if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness."

On Thursday afternoon, a Health P.E.I. spokesperson told CBC News 14 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the province, the highest level the Island has seen for some time.