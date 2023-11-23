Content
Kings County Memorial Hospital in-patient unit declares COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak in the in-patient unit of Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will mean some restrictions for visitors.

Visits to the unit will be restricted until the outbreak is over, says Health P.E.I.

Aerial shots of Kings County Hospital
The Montague hospital's in-patient unit is restricting visitors until the COVID-19 outbreak is declared over. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the in-patient unit at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague. 

"During this time, patients on the in-patient unit are restricted to three partners-in-care, with only one partner-in-care present at a time," Health P.E.I. said in a news release on Thursday. 

"Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over."

In mid-October, people working at or visiting health facilities across P.E.I. were once again told they must wear a mask as managers braced for a triple whammy of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. 

Colville Manor in Souris declared a facility-wide outbreak of COVID-19 on Wednesday, leading Health P.E.I. to say in a news release: "Visitors are reminded to not visit if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness."

On Thursday afternoon, a Health P.E.I. spokesperson told CBC News 14 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the province, the highest level the Island has seen for some time.

