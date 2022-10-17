Montague hospital inpatient unit declares COVID-19 outbreak, ER reduces hours

Health P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I.

Visitors to the hospital's inpatient unit are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one partner-in-care present at a time. Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over.

Admissions to the unit will be limited to people with recent or current COVID-19 infections and on a case-by-case basis.

Also, the hospital's emergency department will operate on reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 17, until the COVID-19 outbreak is declared over.