Health P.E.I. confirms Montague hospital ER to close on weekends throughout summer

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed on weekends until early October, Health P.E.I. confirmed on Monday.

Last month, Health P.E.I. told Islanders such a closure would be imminent if extra staff could not be hired to fill summer vacancies.

The health service has now confimed the measure is necessary: From July 1 to Oct. 1, the emergency department will be open only from Monday to Friday, with hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A condensed Monday-Friday summer schedule will ensure there is enough coverage available to help avoid unplanned last-minute closures, Health P.E.I. chief operating officer Corinne Rowswell said in a news release.

"While the team has been successful in covering some shifts recently and generating physician interest in working in the area, we have not been able to avoid this reduction in hours," she said.

"This change is not something anyone wants to do — all of our emergency departments are busy, and we want to offer every hour of service we can provide to Islanders. However, this is the best option we have at this time to ensure safe, stable service over the summer given our staffing situation."

Corinne Rowswell, the chief operating officer of Health P.E.I., says the agency hopes there will be more stability if all available staff are moved to a Monday-Friday ER service rather than having to stretch resources over seven days. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

During emergency department closures, Islanders in Kings County are advised as always to call 911 in emergency or, if safely possible, to visit the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 9-1-1 or seek emergency services when: