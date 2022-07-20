COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Kings County inpatient unit, Sunrise Household
Kings County Memorial Hospital's inpatient unit and Prince Edward Home Sunrise Household have each declared a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a release from Health P.E.I.
Kings County Memorial Hospital is reducing hours until the outbreak is over to ensure safety
Visitors are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one partner-in-care present at a time at these locations.
Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over.
The KCMH's emergency department will operate on reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the outbreak is over.