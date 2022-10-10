Montague ER closing early on Thanksgiving Monday

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closing early on Monday.

The Montague ER will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the province said in a release, because of a lack of staff. It will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday for regular hours.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911. Islanders can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for immediate health information.