Kings County hospital ER closed Wednesday evening due to staffing issue

The emergency room at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague has closed for the day.

Health P.E.I. sent out a news release Wednesday afternoon saying the hospital's emergency department was closing at 4:30 p.m. due to a staffing shortage.

The statement said the department would reopen on Thursday for regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health P.E.I. says anyone with emergency medical needs outside operating hours should call 911 or seek emergency services if:

They are experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest, or are unusually short of breath.

They are experiencing abdominal pain, or prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.