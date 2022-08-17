Kings County hospital ER closed Wednesday evening due to staffing issue
Health P.E.I. announced the Montague hospital's emergency department was closing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to a staffing shortage.
Emergency department of hospital in Montague will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.
The emergency room at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague has closed for the day.
Health P.E.I. sent out a news release Wednesday afternoon saying the hospital's emergency department was closing at 4:30 p.m. due to a staffing shortage.
The statement said the department would reopen on Thursday for regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Health P.E.I. says anyone with emergency medical needs outside operating hours should call 911 or seek emergency services if:
- They are experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest, or are unusually short of breath.
- They are experiencing abdominal pain, or prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?