Fatal collision Monday a 'traumatic scene' say police

RCMP have released more details of a fatal traffic accident in eastern P.E.I. on Thanksgiving Monday.

Three people died in the collision at the intersection of routes 315 and 24 at about 1:45 Monday afternoon. There were no survivors in the crash.

The accident involved a car and a fully-loaded dump truck.

"It's a very traumatic scene," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

"It appears at this time that the car entered Route 315 from Route 24 in the path of the truck, but we're in the initial stages of the investigation."

The driver of the car was a 72-year-old woman from Pembroke and her passenger was a 90-year-old woman from Gaspereaux. The dump truck driver was a 57-year-old man from Fortune Bridge.

Gunn said it was a complicated job to remove the dump truck from the scene. The highways were closed until 10 p.m. with a traffic reconstructionist and the provincial coroner on the scene.

More P.E.I. news