Skip to Main Content
Kings County man dies when truck hits tree

Kings County man dies when truck hits tree

RCMP in eastern P.E.I. are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that happened Sunday morning.

21-year-old dead

CBC News ·
RCMP found the man dead in the vehicle. (CBC)

RCMP in eastern P.E.I. are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that happened Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old Kings County man died in the single vehicle accident. He was the only occupant of a pickup truck that went off the road and struck a tree.

Kings District RCMP responded to the accident on St. Patrick's Road, north of Peakes, near Mount Stewart, at 7:35 a.m.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us