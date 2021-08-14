Montague ER closed till 3 p.m. due to nursing shortage
The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed Saturday until 3 p.m. due to an unexpected lack of nursing coverage, Health PEI said in a new release.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911, Health PEI says
The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed Saturday until 3 p.m. due to an unexpected lack of nursing coverage, Health PEI said in a news release.
The ER will reopen at 3 p.m.
Health PEI said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve .
- A broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
Anyone with health concerns or in need of immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse.