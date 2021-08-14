Skip to Main Content
Montague ER closed till 3 p.m. due to nursing shortage

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed Saturday until 3 p.m. due to an unexpected lack of nursing coverage, Health PEI said in a new release.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911, Health PEI says

CBC News ·
The ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will reopen at 3 p.m. Saturday. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The ER will reopen at 3 p.m. 

Health PEI said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                                    
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury may require stitches or involve .
  • A broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.

Anyone with health concerns or in need of immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse.

