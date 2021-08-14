Montague ER closed till 3 p.m. due to nursing shortage

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed Saturday until 3 p.m. due to an unexpected lack of nursing coverage, Health PEI said in a news release.

The ER will reopen at 3 p.m.

Health PEI said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve .

A broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.

Anyone with health concerns or in need of immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse.

More from CBC P.E.I.