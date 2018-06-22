Skip to Main Content
Kings County ER closed Friday evening

Kings County ER closed Friday evening

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will close early on Friday.

The department will re-open 8 a.m. Saturday

CBC News ·
With the emergency department in Montague closed, residents are being directed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care. (John Robertson/CBC)

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in eastern P.E.I. will close early on Friday due to a lack of doctors.

The department will close at 3 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. It will re-open 8 a.m. Saturday.

Health PEI has struggled to keep the emergency open its regular 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours, and the province has promised doctors dedicated to work in the emergency.

There have been more than a dozen closures of the ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital since last fall because of a lack of doctors.

With the emergency department in Montague closed, residents are being directed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us