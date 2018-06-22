Kings County ER closed Friday evening

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in eastern P.E.I. will close early on Friday due to a lack of doctors.

The department will close at 3 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. It will re-open 8 a.m. Saturday.

Health PEI has struggled to keep the emergency open its regular 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours, and the province has promised doctors dedicated to work in the emergency.

There have been more than a dozen closures of the ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital since last fall because of a lack of doctors.

With the emergency department in Montague closed, residents are being directed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care.

