Kings County ER closed Monday evening, all day Tuesday

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed Monday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and all day Tuesday due to a lack of doctors.

The department will re-open 8 a.m. Wednesday

(John Robertson/CBC)

With the emergency department in Montague closed, residents are being directed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care.

The emergency department was closed this past Saturday as well.

There have been over a dozen closures of the ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital since last fall because of a lack of doctors.

