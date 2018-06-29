Skip to Main Content
Kings County ER closed again Friday evening

Kings County ER closed again Friday evening

Health PEI has had difficulty keeping the ER open its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the province has promised doctors dedicated to work in the department.

The emergency department will reopen 8 a.m. Saturday

CBC News ·
There have been more than 20 closures of the emergency room at the Kings County Memorial Hospital since last fall because of a lack of doctors. (John Robertson/CBC)

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed Friday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. due to a temporary lack of physician coverage.

The emergency department will reopen 8 a.m. Saturday.

Health PEI has had difficulty keeping the ER open its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the province has promised doctors dedicated to work in the department.

There have been more than 20 closures of the ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital since last fall because of a lack of doctors.

With the emergency department in Montague closed, residents are being directed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us