Kings County ER closed again Friday evening

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed Friday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. due to a temporary lack of physician coverage.

The emergency department will reopen 8 a.m. Saturday.

Health PEI has had difficulty keeping the ER open its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the province has promised doctors dedicated to work in the department.

There have been more than 20 closures of the ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital since last fall because of a lack of doctors.

With the emergency department in Montague closed, residents are being directed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care.

