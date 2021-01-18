Montague emergency reopens following flooding

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in eastern P.E.I. will open at 8 a.m. Monday as usual, after being forced to close on Sunday.

Heavy rain and melting snow caused flooding in that area of the Montague hospital on Sunday, forcing its closure at midday. It was uncertain at the time when it would be able to open again.

Health PEI confirmed Monday morning the department was ready to reopen.

The emergency department at the hospital is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More from CBC P.E.I.